Russian forces retreat from Ukraine’s capital region as civilians attempt to flee Mariupol

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Leave your feedback
Ukraine says its forces have retaken the entire region around the capital Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that retreating Russian forces left behind "a complete disaster" and said residents should beware of continued shelling and land mines. Meanwhile, efforts to get civilians out of the hard-hit city of Mariupol pressed on. Correspondent Ali Rogin has our report.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: