Russian forces retreat from Ukraine’s capital region as civilians attempt to flee Mariupol

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Ukraine says its forces have retaken the entire region around the capital Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that retreating Russian forces left behind "a complete disaster" and said residents should beware of continued shelling and land mines. Meanwhile, efforts to get civilians out of the hard-hit city of Mariupol pressed on. Correspondent Ali Rogin has our report.

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

