Ukraine examines bodies from mass graves discovered after regaining territory from Russia

Nick Schifrin:

In a forest on the edge of Izyum, the ultimate dehumanization, unmarked graves. Some got numbers, civilian 258 of more than 400.

This is now Ukrainian-held territory. So the Ukrainians buried here are finally accessible to investigators. But that means, in this war, the dead earn no rest.

Today, authorities exhumed the bodies in order to try and hold Russia accountable. None of these Ukrainians received burials or coffins, but they were on the receiving end of Russian torture.

Kharkiv's governor called it proof of Russia's intent to destroy.