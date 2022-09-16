Ukraine’s foreign minister updates state of war after seven months of fighting Russia

Nick Schifrin:

Mr. Foreign Minister, thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

We have spent the last week in Kharkiv, where we have gone to villages and towns liberated from Russian occupation for the last six months. And we have met a woman who had to witness the exhumation of her own son, who was tortured and murdered by Russian soldiers. We visited a room that Russian occupiers used for torture. And now police in Izyum have announced a mass grave with 400 soldiers and civilians.

Can you talk to Russia diplomatically when its soldiers are committing the crimes that we see?

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs: It's a very painful question to ask, because, as a diplomat, I have to be ready to talk even with the devil if the national interests of my country require so.

But I am also a human being. And the last thing that I want to do is to talk to them. After everything Russia has done, and it has become apparent that war crimes and atrocities always follow the Russian army. After seeing all of that, I have a strong feeling that the best negotiating table with Russia is the battlefield.

But, again, this is two parts of me fighting each other, struggling with each other inside of me. Of course, I know how to take emotions under control. And if I face a need to engage in serious negotiations, I will. But I do not see any interest or any indicators from Russia that they are seeking serious negotiations, for many reasons.

Look at the latest missile attack by Russia on the river dam…