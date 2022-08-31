Artists find inspiration in nature and history of Everglades National Park

Jeffrey Brown:

The American wilderness has been a subject for artists since at least the early 19th century, Thomas Cole's paintings of the Hudson River valley, Albert Bierstadt's Valley of the Yosemite, Thomas Moran's Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

These and other iconic images presented the natural wonder of the land and, in some cases, helped lead to efforts to preserve it through the creation of national parks. But they also often left the indigenous and other inhabitants out of the picture, erasing part of history.

Today, the National Park Service itself oversees artist residency programs in parks all over the country. And many artists are finding ways to widen the lens. The newest artist in residence at Everglades is Maya Freelon, who refers to herself as a found object scope sculptor.

She lives in North Carolina and was making her first ever visit to this park.

Maya Freelon, Artists in Residence in Everglades: I love working in a natural environment, one, because the wind plays with you too. I love how it dances and plays, but I also love how people react to something seemingly so fragile.

Something that my grandmother taught me.