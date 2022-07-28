A printmaking workshop inspires artists to push boundaries

Judy Woodruff:

The 50-year-old Brandywine Workshop and Archives in Philadelphia draws in artists, both unknown and very well-known, to push boundaries by producing limited edition prints.

It's also an opportunity to get their work into major museum collections, like the Harvard Art Museums.

That's where special correspondent Jared Bowen of GBH Boston recently took a look.

It's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.