Ukrainian forces claim new gains as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership

Nick Schifrin:

Ukraine is the largest producer of wheat in the world, Judy, and one of the largest producers of cooking oil.

But production has been halted mostly because of the violence. And, also, Ukraine can't export because Russia is blockading its ports. Meanwhile, Russia is the largest producer of fertilizer in the world. And it can't sell that because of export controls and sanctions.

And so all of that adds up to what the WFP called an explosion of global hunger and the Food Administration Organization says are the largest global food price index hikes that they have been measuring in more than 30 years.

And so the president today announced new efforts to increase U.S. production. In Ukraine, the emphasis is also on trying to increase production. We have seen some farmers out there trying to harvest in the spring. Today, we visited a steel plant a few hours from here, the largest in the country, that recently restarted its production.

But, again, the problem is those Russian warships off the coast of Odessa in the Black Sea. That means that none of those farmers, none of the steel plants can export to where they usually do via ship. And that means they're turning the trains overland into Europe. That is much more expensive and takes a lot longer than it usually does, Judy, which means these global food problems will continue.