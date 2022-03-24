Ukrainian forces push back on Russia’s incursion as NATO allies pledge additional support

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden and NATO allies met in Brussels today to reaffirm the alliance's solidarity in the face of the ongoing and brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden said the United States and NATO would respond if Russia uses weapons of mass destruction, a new and sobering warning of what is at stake as war engulfs Europe's largest nation.

Meantime, Ukrainian forces pushed back against Russian forces throughout the country today.

Jane Ferguson begins our reporting from the capital, Kyiv.