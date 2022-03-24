Mass exodus of Ukrainians strains capacity of neighboring Moldova

Willem Marx:

This complex houses around 100 refugees, honored guests, as some Moldovans call them. It's one of dozens across this tiny country of just under three million people now filled with those fleeing war, transforming table tennis halls into temporary dormitories, classrooms into canteen kitchens, with more Ukrainians arriving each day by the busload.

What started as a flood of families is today just a steady trickle of traffic, but authorities here in Moldova have concerns, if the city of Odessa, just half-an-hour down this road, comes under sustained attack, it could lead to a fresh torrent of people.

More than 330,000 have already entered Moldova. Most move on elsewhere, lining up for visas outside the capital Chisinau's embassies. But around 100,000, enough to create the country's second largest city, have chosen to stay, and the crisis is now close to overwhelming Europe's most impoverished nation's limited resources.

But into that breach, an army of volunteers carpenters, credit managers, urban planners, actresses, finding ways to help.

Marianna Turcan is the Moldovan prime minister's education adviser, turned principal problem-solver at this pop-up call center.

Marianna Turcan, Adviser to Moldovan Prime Minister: The government has learned in a very quick way, because there was no manual hidden somewhere in the drawers to pull out and say, this is what you do if. You know, there was no such thing.