Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner works to hold Russia accountable for atrocities

Audio

For the third time in 24 hours on Tuesday a military base inside Russia was attacked. Moscow blamed Ukraine, but Kyiv isn’t commenting on the strikes. Yet the drive for accountability for Russian war crimes persists. Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Matviichuk, who heads the Center for Civil Liberties, which will receive the Nobel Peace Prize this week, joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch