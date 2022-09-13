Ukrainians return home in towns recently liberated from Russian control

Nick Schifrin:

The road north of Kharkiv is littered with the remains of a Russian withdrawal. This used to be the front lines. But in the last few days, the Russian military pulled back and the Ukrainian military advanced. It's now once again Ukrainian-held,recaptured at great cost.

All up and down this road, you can see signs of the battle. That was a market. These two places, believe it or not, sold travel insurance to visit Russia, and, across the street, a restaurant, a cafe and a money exchange. And now that Ukrainians have gained access to this territory, they're going to see what the Russians left behind.

We drove toward the Russian border with prosecutors and crime scene investigators looking into Russian war crimes, along the route, mostly empty roads and mostly empty villages, one of them, Ruska Lozova. It had a prewar population of more than 5,000. Today, it's in the dozens.

So, this is the first time you have been home since the invasion.

Thirty-seven-year-old Volodymyr Solokha invited me into his home he hadn't seen in six months. There's some damage, but he's lucky. The house is intact. It has no electricity or water, but it's exactly the way they left it when they fled, his 18-month-old daughter's crib, his 6-year-old daughter's toys, drawings of a more peaceful time, as they were the moment the invasion began.