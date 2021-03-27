Under Biden, will offshore wind finally drive major energy gains in the U.S.?

Hari Sreenivasan:

For decades, supporters of offshore wind in the United States have looked to the ocean off the east coast and seen the potential for renewable energy projects that could power millions of homes.

Despite its promise, up to now offshore wind projects in the U.S. barely exist, stymied by local opposition and concerns over possible effects on ocean habitats and commercial fisheries. But with a new emphasis on generating renewable energy on public land and waters from the Biden administration, that may change, and quickly.

Newshour weekend's Ivette Feliciano reports from New Bedford, Massachusetts. This story is part of our ongoing series, "Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change."