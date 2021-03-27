How regulators are approaching the push for offshore wind

Amanda Lefton:

Certainly offshore wind has the opportunity to create a great deal of jobs and American jobs. We know that in order for us to really, truly build out offshore wind, not only are we going to need people that are physically building them and operating them, but we're going to need a supply chain to support the development of offshore wind, which can mean steel, which can mean other critical materials that can come from the United States.

Additionally, we're seeing investments in things like large vessels that are being built right here in America with materials from America. So I think undoubtedly we have a tremendous opportunity to create good family-supporting jobs with offshore wind as we continue to transition to a clean energy future, which is not just critical for climate change, but to of course support those jobs and create them here.