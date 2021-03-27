How migrants are being ‘expelled’ from the U.S. border

Hari Sreenivasan:

The Biden administration has been struggling to deal with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Yesterday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly announced that he would be restructuring the Homeland Security Advisory Council, and ended the current term for its 32 members. Mayorkas said a new model for the committee would take a few weeks to put into place.

The current influx is straining resources and sowing confusion for migrants on both sides of the border. Mallory falk covers the U.S.-Mexico border for Texas KERA and the Texas Newsroom, a statewide public radio collaboration. Mallory, why don't we start with just an update on what you're seeing at the border right now.