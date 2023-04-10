Uninsured patients say North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion is a life changing development

North Carolina is now the 40th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The bipartisan expansion, signed into law last month, comes after a decade of Republican resistance in the state. As John Yang reports, it will be life-changing for some uninsured North Carolinians and their providers, but not all.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.

@samkweber
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

