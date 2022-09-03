Updated COVID boosters approved ahead of potential fall surge

This past week, the FDA and CDC signed off on updated COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection against newer variants of the virus, in an effort to limit an anticipated seasonal surge in infections this fall. Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

