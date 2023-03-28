Utah law could dramatically limit teens’ access to social media

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
A new law in the state of Utah could dramatically limit teenagers’ access to social media platforms. It requires anyone under 18 to get parental consent to join social media platforms, forces platforms to give parents access to children’s posts and messages and sets a social media curfew for minors. Geoff Bennett discussed the law with Utah State Sen. Mike McKell, who introduced the legislation.
