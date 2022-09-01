VA secretary discusses health care overhaul helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

Denis McDonough:

We will not begin processing these claims until January 1, because we have a bunch of steps we have to take, new regulations to establish. We're in the process of doing that now.

So that's basically as quickly as we could do it. Importantly, though, when the president signed that bill in August — just last month in August, every condition will be effective as of that date. So the important thing for our veterans to know is, please file now, irrespective of your claim, irrespective of your condition.

And we will make sure that we begin compiling those claims immediately. We will begin processing them in January. How ready will we be? We are — we have been preparing for this. We have been in the process of hiring 2,000 additional personnel. We're going to require a couple thousand on top of that.

We have been working on automating claims. Claims in many instances which had been taking months are now taking days. Now, that's still technology that we're getting up to speed.

And then, of course, we're looking at the process itself to make it more efficient, more straightforward, more transparent. So, we have work to do.

