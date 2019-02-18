Of pushing out Maduro, Guaido says ‘Venezuela already decided for change’

Judy Woodruff:

As you just heard, President Trump again called for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to step down and hand over power to Juan Guaido. He is the 35-year-old head of the National Assembly who the United States and 60 other nations now recognize as the president of Venezuela.

After years of economic catastrophe, the country has reached a new crisis point, with aid shipments waiting at Venezuela's borders to assist millions of people in need.

Shortly before Mr. Trump spoke this afternoon in Miami, and with the support of the Pulitzer Center, special correspondent Nadja Drost sat down with Juan Guaido in Caracas.