Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis has only worsened under COVID-19

Marcia Biggs:

Since our interview, the government has announced three new labs. But Castro says no data has emerged from any of them.

Venezuela is roughly twice the size of California, so getting anything anywhere requires gasoline, which is in short supply, thanks to decades-long mismanagement of the country's oil industry, as well as U.S. sanctions.

Atop the world's largest oil reserve, people wait in line for hours to fill their tanks. And for the first time, gas, which has always been free, is no longer completely subsidized, adding enormous pressure to a struggling economy, where families go through the trash to feed their children.

It was conditions like those that forced five million people to flee in the last several years. But now the country is facing a new crisis, reverse migration in the middle of a pandemic.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kevin Delgado is one of tens of thousands of Venezuelans who have been forced to return home. He was living in neighboring Colombia when the pandemic hit and the warehouse he worked in closed down. He says he was out of work for 22 days, when he was suddenly evicted.

With no other options, he made the painful decision to head back to Venezuela. He and three other friends set out, at first hitchhiking. This is some of his cell phone video, then three days walking through the Paramo, an unforgiving mountainous region that stretches from the tip of the Andes in Peru all the way up to Venezuela.