Venezuela’s political crisis escalates as Maduro tries to wrest parliament from Guaido

Marcia Biggs:

Chaos in Venezuela's National Assembly for a vote that was supposed to be a foregone conclusion.

Lawmakers had gathered for the annual election of new leadership in Parliament. And the projected favorite? Incumbent Speaker Juan Guaido, who last year declared the presidency of Nicolas Maduro illegitimate.

Invoking the constitution, he claimed his role as de facto president and won the support of 58 countries around the world, including the U.S..

But he's failed to take control of the country. The vote stalled for hours yesterday, and tempers flared as members of Parliament waited for Guaido's arrival as National Guards troops blocked his entrance. Then, without him, a faction of supporters loyal to Maduro seized the floor.

And by a quick show of hands and no formal vote, they declared a winner. And that's when the chaos erupted both inside and out.

It's been an incredible scene here. We're standing out in front of the National Assembly Palace, where Guaido was just voted out, but only because he was stuck outside the gate with his supporters, unable to get in to vote, the National Guard holding him back.

Supporters of Guaido rushed the gate, screaming that the country had become a dictatorship. Guaido himself even tried to jump the fence, with troops beating him back.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly dispersed, with their newly elected leader, this man, Luis Parra, an opposition member willing to negotiate with Maduro. The U.S. was quick to condemn the election, but President Maduro seized on the results.