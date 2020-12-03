Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is poised to break barriers on multiple fronts

Yamiche Alcindor:

Harris represents many firsts, the first woman, first Black American and first South Asian American vice president-elect. She's the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India.

She proudly emphasized her roots with fellow Indian-American Mindy Kaling, cooking dosa during her own presidential primary campaign. She is also a graduate of Howard University and is a member of the nation's first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Today, she often celebrates her connection to historically Black colleges and universities, sometimes dancing with marching bands on the trail. It's a milestone that inspired many.

We invited viewers to weigh in on what her historic inauguration will mean to them. Hundreds of people responded.