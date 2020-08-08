Violent protests, anger in Beirut over blast

Leila Molana-Allen:

Let him come back. Dear God, just let him come back.

At the entrance to the Beirut port, the epicenter of Tuesday's explosion, desperate families sit for hours praying their loved ones will be found. Zainab is waiting for news of her husband who worked here. He hasn't been seen since the blast. Inside a scene of utter devastation. The acrid stench of burning metal, plastic and chemicals hangs heavy in the air, black ash coating every surface. Packing crates spill out charred, misshapen lumps amid the rising dust, barely recognizable as the freshly imported goods once stacked in these warehouses. A washing machine here, what might have been a glass jug there.

Just a few days ago, this was a thriving port, Beirut's lifeline to the rest of the world, and now piles of rubble, twisted, smoking, metal is all that remains.

And underneath that rubble, human beings. These disfigured, crumbling ruins were once Lebanon's national grain reserve. Fifteen thousand tons of wheat and 10,000 of corn were destroyed, now forming an unstable mountain of waste through which rescuers must wade. Dozens of countries have sent rescue teams to help in the effort.

These French rescue workers have been digging nonstop for 35 hours to try and reach seven people they believe are buried underneath at least 30 meters of concrete and earth.

The conditions are extreme. They're working in full protective gear, in 90 degree heat in air this with toxic fumes and dust. But even more perilous are the structures on the point of collapse that surround them.