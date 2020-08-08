Tensions with Russia rise as Belarus heads to the polls

Simon Ostrovsky:

For weeks now the public has been rallying around this woman. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is running as the sole opposition candidate in a surprisingly contested election for a country that's been run by the same man for over a quarter century.

She threw her name in the hat after her husband – a video blogger – was jailed and barred from running. Two other opposition leaders were also struck from the ballot. One fled the country, the other was imprisoned.

Tsikhanouskaya has gathered massive rallies like this one, attended by thousands of supporters in towns and cities throughout the nation, something that has never happened in this tightly run dictatorship before.

Today, Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko faces a wave of discontent he's never seen before. Earlier this year Russia hiked energy prices as part of a pressure campaign to push Belarus into an ever closer political union. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, which he dismissed as something you could treat with a shot of vodka. Now, thousands of Belarusians who usually earn money abroad are stuck penniless at home.

It's a perfect storm, but Belarus' embattled president isn't ready to give up the reigns of power just yet.