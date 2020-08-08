Could federal investment prevent an eviction crisis?

Matthew Desmond:

We know a lot less than I think we should. You know, I published a book on eviction in 2016 and it was based in Milwaukee. And I went around the country talking about the book. And people in Houston and Baton Rouge and L.A. were saying, what's my eviction rate? How many people get evicted in America? We had no way to answer that question. The federal government does not collect data on eviction. It doesn't even know how many evictions it executes through public housing, housing it owns. And so we did build the first ever national database of eviction in this country.

We found that, you know, about every minute, seven evictions are filed all around the United States. And this is affecting communities big and small, communities with high housing costs and pretty low housing costs. It's a nationwide problem. But this should be a problem that's at the top of the national agenda and worthy of our attention. We need really hard data on this that's not just collected by some ragtag group at Princeton. You know, that are going after the data.