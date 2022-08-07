Viral ‘shrimp raves’ raise awareness of an endangered species

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Andrew Corkery

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

In the sea of videos on TikTok today, dance crazes and cute animals are unavoidable on the video-sharing app. But below the surface — underwater to be more precise — are some special, critically endangered crustaceans who have unintentionally hopped on the trend. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.

@lornabaldwin
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: