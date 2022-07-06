Conservationists work to protect endangered species in Iraq

Judy Woodruff:

Iraq finds itself in the news usually due to violence and conflict, but the country also boasts a rich natural environment spanning jagged mountains in the north to pristine deserts in the south, offering a habitat to 84 endangered species.

Wildlife conservationists are trying to strengthen laws and raise awareness to save these animals from extinction.

Special correspondent Simona Foltyn begins her report in the Qara Dagh Mountains of Northern Iraq.