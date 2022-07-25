Virginity testing persists in Mongolia despite condemnation

Judy Woodruff:

As the debate continues in the U.S. over reproductive rights, in the Republic of Mongolia, teenage girls are fighting not to be subjected against their will to so-called virginity tests in schools.

The practice was officially banned by the government last year, but it continues nevertheless.

This story was produced in collaboration with The Global Press Journal. It's an international news organization that trains local women journalists in the world's least-covered places.

Stephanie Sy has the story.