Voices of women inside and outside Iran on the uprising after Mahsa Amini’s death

Amna Nawaz
Zeba Warsi
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
For nearly three weeks, Iranians have marched in the streets to denounce the Islamic regime that has ruled for more than 40 years. What started as a response to the killing of a young woman by the so-called "morality police," this uprising, led by young women, is now nationwide. Producer Zeba Warsi has been speaking to and listening to women both inside and outside Iran. Here are their stories.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
