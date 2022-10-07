Voices of women inside and outside Iran on the uprising after Mahsa Amini’s death

For nearly three weeks, Iranians have marched in the streets to denounce the Islamic regime that has ruled for more than 40 years. What started as a response to the killing of a young woman by the so-called "morality police," this uprising, led by young women, is now nationwide. Producer Zeba Warsi has been speaking to and listening to women both inside and outside Iran. Here are their stories.

