Wampanoag descendants revive history of Native culture on Martha’s Vineyard

Saskia Vanderhoop:

Well, I came here from the Netherlands. And so I think I had a completely different perspective. And I think that I was open-minded.

We had conversations about how important it is to teach children from a young age, and especially indigenous children, what they deserve to know, which is their birthright, which is a deep connection and a profound connection with the natural world and, from there, give them self-confidence.

There is a solution in the natural world. For every ailment, the plants have an answer, because that is how the world was created. And I firmly believe this to be true. We really began in 2003 making them understand of how you can build a relationship with everything around you and how you can become a part of the ecosystem and not stand apart from it.

People did not understand the need for nature connection. I think climate change was still too far away, looming in the distance, and people just didn't understand it.