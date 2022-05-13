War in Ukraine takes heavy toll on children and families who are being torn apart

Nick Schifrin
Volodymyr Solohub
Nearly three months into this bloody war in Ukraine, much of the focus is now on the eastern Donbas. But there is also a southern front, where Russia made early gains and occupied large areas of land. The fighting continues in the Kherson region. And as elsewhere, stuck in the middle are families struggling to stay united. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
