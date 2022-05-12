Finland pursues NATO membership as Russia vows retaliation

Amna Nawaz:

Finland's president and prime minister announced today the country would end its decades-long neutral status and seek to join NATO. The full government will make a formal declaration on Sunday. And its neighbor, Sweden, is expected to take similar steps next week.

For many years, Finland has opted out of defense pacts, even when the Cold War divided East and West. In 2017, 22 percent of Finns backed NATO membership. But Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine pushed public support for the U.S.-led alliance up to 76 percent this month.

If accepted, Finland and Sweden would join a cluster of new NATO members in Eastern Europe since 1997, just what President Putin had sought to prevent when he invaded Ukraine. Russia has vowed to retaliate, saying Finland's decision — quote — "definitely" posed a threat to its security.

For more on all of this, we turn to Eric Edelman, who served as American ambassador to Finland during the Clinton administration. He was also undersecretary of defense for policy during the George W. Bush administration.

Ambassador Edelman, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

So, in terms of strengthening this defense alliance, tell us about Finland and Sweden's militaries. What do they bring to the table?

Eric Edelman, Former State Department and Defense Department Official: Well, Finland and streaming Sweden bring geostrategic and military capability to the alliance.

Unlike some other of the recent additions to NATO, it is very serious military capability. From the geostrategic point of view, Finland and Sweden provide a strategic hinterland for the Baltic states, making it easier to defend them with conventional means. And they also provide the ability to close the Danish Straits and, with the presence of Gotland, a Swedish possession in the Baltic, in the case of a conflict with Russia, to bottle up the Russian Baltic fleet.

In terms of capability, Finland is able to bring, when fully mobilized, an army of about 280,000 or so into the field. But it also has a commitment to total national territorial defense and can mobilize up to 900,000, if necessary, in extremis.

And it also brings a capability in the air. It is flying currently 62 us F-18 aircraft, but it has agreed to purchase F-35 as a fifth-generation fighter, as the F-18s age out. And it has about 1,500 artillery pieces. And if we have learned anything from the war in Ukraine, artillery matters.