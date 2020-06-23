War-ravaged Yemen facing deadly new threat in COVID-19

Jane Ferguson:

In Yemen, the virus is only the latest in a long list of calamities. The war here broke out in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized control of the capital, Sanaa. Their support comes from neighboring Saudi Arabia's archenemy, Iran.

So the Saudis formed a coalition of local and foreign forces to fight the Houthis. Their aerial bombing campaign, supported by the United States, and a blockade of rebel-held areas has destroyed much of the country's infrastructure and collapsed the economy.

The Houthis constantly interfere with international aid sent to help, trying to tax the goods and force aid organizations to give them control over distribution, leaving millions of innocents to suffer.

Severe flooding struck Aden last month, damaging whatever was left of sewage and water systems, only helping to spread the disease. Now some frightened medical staff are refusing to come to work, according to Dr. Israq Al Subaee, a government official trying to contain the spread.