Inside the attempt to build trust about the COVID-19 vaccine in Black communities

Christopher Booker:

This past summer the National Institutes of Health and the Biotech company, Moderna needed volunteers for their phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial. Thousands of volunteers.

For Freeman Hrabowski, head of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and his wife Jacqueline, deciding to sign up for the trial was an easy decision. The lead NIH scientist developing the vaccine, Kizzmekia Corbett, was a graduate of the university.