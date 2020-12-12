The first ‘Murder Hornet’ was spotted in Washington State—how officials there are attempting to eradicate them

Hari Sreenivasan:

This month the Washington state Department of Agriculture announced that it would remove hundreds of Asian giant hornet traps in preparation for winter when most of the worker hornets and drones die, and the queens find a place to hibernate.

The invasive species — also called murder hornets — poses a grave threat to bees, and to humans who cross its path. Officials in Washington state, where an Asian giant hornet was first spotted in 2019, have been trying to eradicate them before they spread to the rest of the country. NewsHour Weekend's Mori Rothman reports.