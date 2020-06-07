Watching the end of The Beatles through the lens of a camera

Hari Sreenivasan:

The coronavirus pandemic has left little room for us to take note of the things we commemorate and remember.

Last month marked the 50th anniversary of the release of the very last Beatles album 'Let It Be'.

For millions of listeners this album was the end of one of the most transformative periods in music.

But as the NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker learned, it has particular resonance for photographer Ethan Russell.