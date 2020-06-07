Once homeless, a new college graduate looks to the future

Hari Sreenivasan:

This past April, we reported on homeless students caught in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those students was Jaime Waldron, a criminal justice major at the University of Massachusetts.

At the time, Waldron was being provided year-round housing on the U-Mass Lowell campus and she was worried about balancing her online coursework with her job at a local grocery store.

Today, Waldron is officially a college graduate.

NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green caught up with Waldron before her graduation last week.