Water-stressed cities in India turn to innovation for a safe, stable supply

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

Chennai on average gets 55 inches a year, far more rain than Seattle or London. One big difference, he says, is there's been rapid population growth here.

In recent years, Chennai has become a center for car manufacturing and for information technology. That's drawn millions of high-tech workers, factory workers and migrants from surrounding rural areas.

And all of that has dramatically increased the demand for water, while at the same time reducing the supply of it. Ironically, all the new housing has left residents cut off from access to freshwater. Builders paved over hundreds of acres of wetlands, natural reservoirs and drains that replenished aquifers below.

When the monsoon is heavy — and extremes have become more common in a hotter world — the water has nowhere to drain.