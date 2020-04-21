We need a vaccine to vanquish COVID-19. Here’s how scientists are trying to find it

Miles O’Brien:

William, it's all scientific hands on deck all over the globe.

There are 78 confirmed trials under way right now looking for a vaccine to attack this novel coronavirus. There are a couple techniques that are novel techniques, not quite proven yet, which involve using DNA and RNA, the genetic material, to get the immune system response that you want inside the human body.

The Chinese released the genetic sequence of this new coronavirus on January 10. Sixty-three days later, this trial vaccine was being injected into the first volunteer in one study run by Moderna.

Another company with a similar idea, Inovio, says they're moving as quickly as they can.

I spoke over the weekend with the CEO of the company, Dr. Joseph Kim.