What a landmark report says about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the 449-page report found that, before John Paul II elevated Theodore McCarrick to archbishop of Washington, he already was aware of multiple allegations against McCarrick.

That included reports of sexual misconduct with another priest, sharing beds with seminarians, and anonymous letters accusing him of pedophilia with his nephews.

But McCarrick denied those allegations, and he rose to become one of the most powerful and well-known Catholic leaders in the United States. The investigation also found that Pope Benedict delayed an investigation into McCarrick's behavior, and that Pope Francis also did not act on allegations about McCarrick until 2017, believing that Pope John Paul II had already reviewed them.

McCarrick was removed as archbishop in 2006, but was not defrocked — that is to say, removed from the church — until 2019.

Elizabeth Bruenig is an opinion writer for The New York Times who writes about faith and religion. She has long covered the McCarrick story, including speaking with survivors. And she joins us now.

Elizabeth, welcome to the "NewsHour."

We should say, as we have learned more and more about the depths of this abuse scandal, the questions have always been, who knew and when did they know? And this report seems to say, everyone knew. The men at the highest levels knew, and they knew for years.

Is that accurate?