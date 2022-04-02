What a mix of high inflation and low unemployment means for the U.S. economy

Audio

As you may have heard Friday, the U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March, while unemployment hit a pandemic-era low of 3.6 percent. But those numbers only tell part of the story. Roben Farzad, who examines business and culture as host of the podcast “Full Disclosure” on public radio, joins Geoff Bennett for more on what's ahead for Americans and the economy.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: