What Andrew Cuomo thinks about Trump’s pandemic response — and the election

Judy Woodruff:

New York is one of 37 states seeing a rise in coronavirus cases over the past week, with officials there trying to contain microclusters popping up around the state.

New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo writes about his state's battle against COVID-19 in his new book, "American Crisis."

And he joins us now from Albany.

Governor Cuomo, thank you very much for talking with us.

I think my first question is, how in the world did you find time to write the book in the middle of a pandemic? You're overseeing 20 million people in your state, trying to make sure people stay as healthy as possible, in addition to all of your other responsibilities.