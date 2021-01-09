What are the national security implications of the U.S. Capitol breach?

Juliette Kayyem:

That's exactly right. So I often ask myself sort of where does the hate go? I have for the last couple of years been treating this part of Trumpism, the violent MAGA-ism as akin to terrorism that the President uses his bully pulpit, uses the techniques of something we call stochastic terrorism, which is just simply he's elevating the likelihood of random violence. Right. So he says things like "Liberate Michigan," and rational people look at that and they're going, I wonder what he means by that. Right? Well, the people who are radicalized know exactly what he means by that. And then they plan events. And this is exactly what he did for this week.

So where does that go? So it goes a couple places. One is, we have to anticipate an elevated threat environment in the first couple months, years of the Biden administration, because there are going to be people who feel like the presidency was stolen from them, from their guy. And how do you stop that? You prosecute. You just have these investigations. You publicly arrest. You do all the things that make the group feel like they're under siege. So you just want them to be paranoid–that means that they won't be able to plan things rather than them feeling that the President is on their side.

But I also want people to be really hopeful, too, about what happens to the, hey, we are a divided country. But the division does not mean half the country is going to take up arms. In fact, the size of these rallies has not been crazy big. It was violent, but it wasn't crazy big.

Terrorist organizations and those who elicit domestic terrorism thrives on a sense of acceptance, on a sense of tolerance and not being shamed. And I know there is a lot of discussion about understanding each other and I get that. But for the small group of Americans who believe it is their right to take up arms against other Americans, we don't need to understand them. We need to shame them. We need them to understand and others that that sense of, you know, the sense that they can decide what American democracy is, is actually wrong and not acceptable.

The President has spent and his proxies, and you've seen a little bit in the Senate recently, has spent four years not shaming. So when you think about ideologies that, bad ideologies, racism or even Nazism, they didn't die. They existed past World War II or they exist past the Civil Rights movement. But they get shamed. And I think collectively, but certainly with different leadership, that shaming will begin again. And that is very likely. It's not going to end it, but very likely to make these kinds of opinions and these kinds of behaviors unacceptable again, rather than having a White House that from all appearances, at least the morning of the historic events, was cheering on and dancing to images of the Capitol being– being looted.