What are the obstacles for Republican support of a bipartisan relief bill?

Judy Woodruff:

And, as we heard a little while ago from Republican Gabriel Sterling of Georgia, the language around the election, denial of the vote, false claims of fraud and potentially inciting violence are dangerous.

Sterling, a top elections official in Georgia, claims that his state did it right, as they now face a run-off that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

And, as we just heard just now from Senator Durbin, there's a critical need for economic relief from the pandemic.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is one of the senators involved in that bipartisan bill that we were just discussing aimed at addressing some of those needs. He's also a physician. And he joins us now.

Senator Cassidy, I think — there you are. I wanted to make sure you were with us at the Capitol.

Thank you so much for being with us.

I don't know if you were able to hear any of what Senator Durbin said, but he — it's very clear, from listening to him, that Democrats are prepared to support either this bipartisan proposal as it is or something close to that. Where are Republicans on this?