What baseball fans can expect as the World Series gets underway

John Yang
Courtney Norris
The World Series gets underway Friday night in Houston. This year’s series pits a team that dominated the standings all season, the Houston Astros, against a team that barely made the playoffs, the Philadelphia Phillies. John Yang spoke with Tyler Kepner, author of "The Grandest Stage," a book detailing the history of the Fall Classic.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
