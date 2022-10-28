What baseball fans can expect as the World Series gets underway

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Audio

The World Series gets underway Friday night in Houston. This year’s series pits a team that dominated the standings all season, the Houston Astros, against a team that barely made the playoffs, the Philadelphia Phillies. John Yang spoke with Tyler Kepner, author of "The Grandest Stage," a book detailing the history of the Fall Classic.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: