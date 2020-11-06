What do young voters want from the next president?

Amna Nawaz:

Thanks, Judy.

In the run-up to the election, there were record numbers of young people registering and making plans to vote. An estimated 10 million young people voted.

So, what was that experience like for first-time voters? And how do young people see the current debate over counting the votes, when America is so divided politically?

I have got two first-time voters to help me explore all of these issues.

Malick Mercier is a college student attending Ithaca College and currently living in Brooklyn. And Rebecca McKinney is a high school senior from Northern Virginia. She's a podcaster for her school's newspaper and a member of her school's debate team.

Malick, I want to start with you.

You guys voted in the middle of a pandemic, at a time when there's a lot of doubt being sown about the election process, and yet you still chose to participate. Why?