What French President Emmanuel Macron aims to achieve with diplomacy on Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

French President Emmanuel Macron's dual meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday in Moscow and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky today in Kyiv aimed to find common ground that could help de-escalate tensions in the region.

So, what is the French president's vision for solving this crisis?

For that, we turn to Philippe Etienne, France's ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Do you believe, after President Macron's visits to Moscow and Kyiv, that we are on the path of de-escalation and diplomacy?

Philippe Etienne, French Ambassador to the United States,: Thank you for having me tonight, Nick.

Well, at least, the visit is an important one. The visits are important, because those dialogue are absolutely necessary to find the path to de-escalation. And there was a third visit in Germany after Kyiv where President Macron met with President Duda — Poland chairs the OSCE — and with German Chancellor Scholz, just back from Washington. And Germany chairs the G7. So, the chairs of the E.U., the G7 and OSCE were together in Berlin.

All this shows there is a unity, a coordination between allies, between Europeans and Americans, to go for a de-escalation of the situation.