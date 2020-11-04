What happened with the suburban voters Democrats were targeting?

Amy Walter:
Well, Judy, we talked a lot about the suburbs much of 2017 and 2018. The Democrats made many of their gains there.
Abigail Spanberger, who Lisa just pointed to, is one of those emerging suburban areas where Democrats did really well in 2018. And Democrats were hoping that that suburban surge was going to help them pick up seats across the country, and, of course, especially for Joe Biden.
It looks like it worked in some places, Arizona, flipping that state from Republican to Democrat, thanks to Biden's strength in the Phoenix suburbs, as well as Omaha, which is the one congressional district, so winning that congressional electoral vote there. That's a suburban district. But it only got them so far.
Texas was supposed to be a place where that suburban sprawl that we have been seeing in the metroplex around Dallas and Houston was going to bring in a lot of new Democratic members of the House. That didn't happen, and it wasn't enough to flip those Sunbelt states that have been fast suburbanizing, Florida, Texas.
We're still unclear about Georgia and North Carolina, but certainly still on pins and needles, as we're waiting for those. But the suburban surge only took Democrats so far.
