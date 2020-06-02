What happens when police officers see protesters as ‘the enemy’

Nick Schifrin:

John, defense officials say that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley have been coordinating with governors, trying to make sure that there are enough National Guardsmen where they need to be.

There are now 18,000 Guardsmen across 29 states and D.C. responding to the protests and the violence. But the military senior leadership has also been part of President Trump's political and rhetorical response.

Yesterday, Esper participated in the presidential photo-op outside the White House at St. John's Episcopal Church. Today, a senior defense official made the extraordinary claim that Esper did not know about that photo -op when he left the White House. He only thought that the president wanted to review a police formation.

And also, last night, Mark Milley walked Washington, D.C., in what's called his battle dress uniform after the president said he would — quote — "put Milley in charge."

Multiple former senior military officials who I talked to today, John, including those who worked in the Trump administration, said that Milley's walk, Esper's participating in the photo-op, and also Esper's telling governors yesterday to — quote — "dominate the battle space," militarizes a law enforcement issue and politicizes the military.

And these former officials were especially appalled — one of them used that word — at Milley participating in that presidential photo-op while he was in uniform.

Using the military as the face of a controversial policy might help politicians short term, but civil military experts say long term, it degrades the military's respect among Americans.