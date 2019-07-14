Threat of immigration raids brings fears across U.S.

Hari Sreenivasan:

Before arriving at his Virginia golf club this morning, the President of the United States attacked four members of Congress on Twitter, suggesting that they should "go back" to the "places from which they came."

In the first of three tweets President Trump referenced "progressive Democratic congresswomen who quote, "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe."

It's likely Mr. Trump was targeting four Democratic women, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who represents New York and was born there, Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts who was born in Cincinnati, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan who was born in Detroit and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota–

All are U.S. citizens, only Omar was born in a foreign country. In his second tweet Mr. Trump said quote, "why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." In the third the President wrote, "…You can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"

The Speaker of the House responded, "Rather than attack members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy."

The tweets came on the day the administration said was the beginning of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in cities across the across the country targeting undocumented immigrants who have received deportation orders.

Immigrants and activists were prepared, but by this afternoon, there was no sign of a massive law enforcement operation. Newshour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has the latest from New York City where protests continued today.