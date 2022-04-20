What Putin’s past tells us about where Russia’s war goes next

Leave your feedback
Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, but financier Bill Browder said he’s tried to warn governments about Vladimir Putin’s corruption and violence for years longer. Judy Woodruff asks Browder about his new book, “Freezing Order,” which details what he learned and the risks he faced exposing a money laundering ring tied to Putin, and what that tells us about where the war in Ukraine goes next.
